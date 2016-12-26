Chelsea sets winning record, beats Bournemouth 3-0

Chelsea set a club record of 12 straight English Premier League wins as it beat Bournemouth 3-0 Monday.



Chelsea took a nine-point lead ahead of Manchester City's game at Hull later Monday, while Bournemouth slipped to 13th.



Fabregas almost doubled the lead 10 minutes before halftime as his free kick landed on the roof of the net with Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc beaten.



Thriving as he deputized in a center forward position, Hazard all but ended the match in the 49th, winning a penalty after beating Bournemouth captain Simon Francis.



Hazard coolly deceived Boruc as he rolled his penalty into the right corner to score his 50th Premier League goal.

...