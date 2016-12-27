Liverpool come roaring back to demolish Stoke

A fine finish by Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool to come roaring back from behind and beat Stoke City 4-1 as they reclaimed second place in the Premier League table on Tuesday.



Jurgen Klopp's side were rattled for a spell after Jonathan Walters headed Stoke into an early lead at Anfield, but Adam Lallana restored parity before Brazilian striker Firmino netted with a minute of the first half remaining.



Stoke were the last visiting team to win at Anfield when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the League Cup semifinal, second leg, back in January -- although they eventually lost on penalties that night.



Glen Johnson appeared to want to control the ball inside his own six-yard area and Lallana pounced to tuck a low shot from a tight angle between goalkeeper Lee Grant and the near post and in for his seventh goal of the season.

