Liverpool roar back to smash Stoke

A fine finish by Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool to come roaring back from behind and beat Stoke City 4-1 as they reclaimed second place in the Premier League table Tuesday.



Klopp stuck with the same team that had beaten Middlesbrough and Everton away in their last two outings as Simon Mignolet was again preferred to Loris Karius in goal.



Stoke were the last visiting team to win at Anfield when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the League Cup semifinal, second leg, back in January – although they eventually lost on penalties that night.



Glen Johnson appeared to want to control the ball inside his own six-yard area and Lallana pounced to tuck a low shot from a tight angle between goalkeeper Lee Grant and the near post and in for his seventh goal of the season.

