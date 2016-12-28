Pochettino relishes Southampton return

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino returns to former club Southampton Wednesday with a feeling of gratitude, but also a burning desire for a return to form on the road.



The north Londoners have not claimed an away victory since September, a run that has left them outside of the Premier League top four.



Spurs go into the game a mammoth 13 points below leaders Chelsea, having played a game more, but Pochettino refuses to give up on the title.



Pochettino keeps in contact with former player Jay Rodriguez, who scored twice against Bournemouth last week to signal his return to form after over a year out with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.



Southampton's 3-1 win at Bournemouth means Puel's men have now gone three Premier League games unbeaten since they were knocked out of the Europa League.

