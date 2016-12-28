Swansea City sack American manager Bradley

Swansea City sacked manager Bob Bradley Tuesday less than three months after the American took charge, with the January transfer window looming and the Premier League's second-bottom club desperate to get out of relegation trouble.



Swansea's first team coaches Paul Williams and Alan Curtis will take charge while the club start looking for a replacement, just days before the opening of the January player transfer window.



Bradley was appointed after the sacking of Italian Guidolin, who had joined in January to replace ex-Swansea player Garry Monk.



Former U.S. national team coach Bradley became the first American to manage a Premier League club when he left French club Le Havre to take over at Swansea.

