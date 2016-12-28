Mourinho urges Martial to follow Mkhitaryan lead

Jose Mourinho has urged Anthony Martial to follow midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's example and force his way into Manchester United's starting line up.



Martial has found himself on the fringes of Mourinho's first-team plans, having made four of his 11 Premier League appearances from the bench this season, but the manager said he had no plans to sell the 21-year-old French striker.



United, who are sixth in the league, 13 points behind leaders Chelsea after 18 games, host 15th-placed Middlesbrough Saturday.

...