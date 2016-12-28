Klopp hopes 'special game' is bad viewing for Pep

Liverpool are second in the table, a point ahead of City after 18 games, but will hope to keep their title aspirations alive by beating Guardiola's men Saturday to stay in touch with leaders Chelsea, who hold a six-point advantage.



On the pitch, injuries have restricted Daniel Sturridge to a minor role in Klopp's first-team plans this season, leading to speculation over the striker's long-term future at Anfield.



Sturridge, however, insisted he was only focused on regaining his place in the starting line-up after scoring his first league goal of the season in Tuesday's win.

...