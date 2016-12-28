Pochettino regards Southampton seethe as mark of respect

Southampton supporters wore orange in support of then-manager Ronald Koeman when Pochettino first returned to the club last year and the Argentine, who joined Tottenham in 2014, said he retained the utmost respect for the club despite the boos.



Defender Toby Alderweireld did not face any obvious backlash when he returned to St Mary's last season but it remains to be seen how Wanyama will be treated following the Kenyan midfielder's switch to Spurs in the close season.



Striker Harry Kane hoped to end the first half of the league campaign on a high as Tottenham first prepare for the trip to Southampton and then to Watford.

...