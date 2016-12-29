Alli double sees Spurs past Southampton

Dele Alli scored twice as Tottenham came back from behind to win emphatically, 4-1, at Southampton Wednesday.



The Netherlands defender, coveted by a number of Premier League rivals and valued in the 30 million pound bracket, rose to meet James Ward-Prowse's free-kick to send a downward header beyond Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal.



Former Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama had given away the free-kick for the goal on his first return to his old club and Mousa Dembele was booked for chopping Nathan Redmond down to end another attack.



Fraser Forster had little to do in the Southampton goal but found himself picking the ball out of the net in the 19th minute when Moussa Sissoko saw his cross from the left deflected upwards off Redmond.

