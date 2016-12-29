Infantino: Federations back bigger World Cup

Football federations are "overwhelmingly in favor" of expanding the existing 32-nation World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday.



Infantino is proposing a 48-team format with an initial round of 16 groups of three teams.



Any changes to the structure of the World Cup, however, are unlikely to be made until the 2026 World Cup, which is yet to be awarded.



The last time the number of teams competing in the World Cup increased was in 1998 when it went from 24 to 32 .



Infantino also said he was hopeful video technology would be introduced in time for the 2018 World Cup in Russia following the use of the video assistant referee system at the Club World Cup in Japan.

