Wenger calls for changes to 'problematic' loan system

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes football needs to address the way clubs are manipulating loan markets to stockpile talent, while adding that short-term deals remain an integral part of a player's education.



Premier League leaders Chelsea, who currently have almost 40 players farmed out to other clubs, have come under criticism for exploiting loan rules, by snapping up youngsters from various clubs before immediately sending them out to gain experience.



Many youngsters have failed to make the grade at Chelsea, with wing-back Victor Moses and midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah the only two players in the current first-team squad to have successfully returned after spells away from Stamford Bridge.

...