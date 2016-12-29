Man City should fear Reds attack: Wijnaldum

Manchester City need to be wary of Liverpool's formidable attacking threat when the sides meet in a high-profile Premier League clash at Anfield Saturday, Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said.



Liverpool are the league's top scorers, having netted 45 goals in 18 matches, but perhaps more encouragingly, the output been shared by versatile forwards Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino.



City, however, are not too far behind Liverpool in the scoring charts, having bagged 39 goals so far, and Wijnaldum acknowledged that Liverpool were well aware of the visitors' prowess in front of goal.

