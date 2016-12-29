Bilic wants West Ham to stick to winning ways

Britain Soccer Football - Swansea City v West Ham United - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 26/12/16 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra
City plan to prove a point in Chelsea showdown
Bilic confident West Ham can beat resurgent Stoke
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
City plan to prove a point in Chelsea showdown
Bilic confident West Ham can beat resurgent Stoke
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE