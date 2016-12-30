Arsenal's Mustafi fit to return against Palace

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has recovered from a hamstring injury for the London derby against Crystal Palace but winger Theo Walcott and left back Kieran Gibbs will miss Sunday's Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.



Arsenal have missed Mustafi's calming influence in defense, losing two of their last three games since the 24-year-old German, who is yet to taste defeat since joining the Gunners in August, limped off in the win over Stoke City this month.



Palace last week parted company with manager Alan Pardew and Wenger believes Sunday's match will be more difficult now that former England boss Sam Allardyce is in charge.

...