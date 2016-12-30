Wenger makes Chelsea title favourites

Arsene Wenger has labelled Chelsea as 'super-favorites' for the Premier League title after watching the leaders close in on Arsenal's record for consecutive victories.



Antonio Conte's side have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table thanks to a superb run of 12 successive wins.



Chelsea have been perfect in the league since a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal on Sept. 24 led to a change in formation from Blues boss Conte



The west Londoners can consolidate pole position in this weekend's clash with Stoke and Gunners manager Wenger conceded Friday they are firm favorites to take the title.

