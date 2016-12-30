Record-seeking Zlatan believes United can still win title

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on the brink of another notable scoring landmark in his remarkable career and believes his goal glut can still propel Manchester United to the Premier League title.



If the Swede scores against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford Saturday, he will have netted 51 goals in the calendar year, equaling the best tally of 2016 recorded by any striker in Europe's top five leagues.



In his current searing form, few would rule out the prospect of this seemingly ageless figure netting the double that would take him past Barcelona's Argentine maestro Lionel Messi as the year's top marksman.



For, at 35, he appears to be playing as brilliantly as ever and is savoring his English football experience, a journey that started shakily but has gathered momentum as he has acclimatized to the hectic world of the Premier League.

...