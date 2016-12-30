Klopp expects defence to decide City showdown

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the team that avoids making costly defensive mistakes will win Saturday's showdown with title rivals Manchester City.



Klopp's second placed side have scored 45 goals in 18 Premier League matches, while third placed City have hit the back of the net 39 times.



But both teams are less impressive at the back and Klopp believes the key to winning at Anfield this weekend will be finding a way to cut out careless errors in defense.



The Argentina striker has 16 goals in all competitions and Klopp is wary of the damage he can do to Liverpool's hopes of closing the six-point gap to leaders Chelsea.

...