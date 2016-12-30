West Brom's Berahino nowhere near first-team return: Pulis

Saido Berahino is not ready to be involved with West Bromwich Albion's first-team as the striker is struggling with physical and mental aspects of his game, manager Tony Pulis said.



The 23-year-old Berahino has not played since September and has not scored in his last 14 games in all competitions for West Brom, a drought stretching back to February.



Pulis confirmed last week that West Brom made a bid to sign Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United, who are willing to let the France midfielder leave for the right price.

