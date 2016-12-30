Mourinho not planning to rotate Man United squad

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is unlikely to give any first-team players a rest during the hectic festive schedule as he tries to keep his side in touch with the Premier League leaders.



United are sixth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and 13 behind leaders Chelsea going into Saturday's home game against Middlesbrough.



Mourinho will be without captain Wayne Rooney, who missed Monday's win over Sunderland after picking up a thigh injury in training while left back Luke Shaw could return on the bench.

...