The Klopp and Pep show is the perfect year-end treat

Liverpool versus Manchester City, two Premier League title challengers brimful of attacking, pass-and-move brio and full of goals dueling at high pace at one of England's noisiest and most storied venues.



A draw would not be much use to either with the prospect of Chelsea, who should make it 13 wins in a row against Stoke City earlier in the afternoon, ending the year eight points clear of Liverpool and nine ahead of City.



It is not a slight on Antonio Conte's leaders to suggest Liverpool and City are, on their day, the most dazzling teams in the division, but their problem remains that no one can be confident when that day will be.



Will we see the Liverpool who eviscerated Stoke City 4-1 to chill the bones of a very cold-looking, flat-capped but suitably impressed Guardiola at Anfield Monday?



For the moment, these sides remain two thrilling but inconsistent works in progress, the heaviest scorers in the league with 84 goals – Liverpool 45, City 39 – between them.

