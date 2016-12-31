Prandelli slammed for 'giving up' on ailing Valencia

Outgoing Valencia coach Cesare Prandelli was fiercely criticized Saturday for "giving up" on the ailing Spanish giants and for looking for excuses to walk out on the team as they hover above the relegation zone.



Prandelli was reported to have lost faith with Valencia after he was told he would not be able to sign the five players he had been promised by the club's billionaire owner Peter Lim in a meeting in Singapore earlier this month.



Prandelli is the eighth Valencia coach to lose his job since the club parted ways with Unai Emery in 2012 and his disappointing tenure follows the disastrous reigns of predecessors Pako Ayesteran and Gary Neville.

...