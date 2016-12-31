Liverpool's Wijnaldum dents Man City title bid

Georginio Wijnaldum's early header earned Liverpool a 1-0 New Year's Eve victory over Manchester City that left Pep Guardiola's men 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.



City's supporters, who were joined in the away end by injured captain Vincent Kompany, have not seen their team win at Liverpool since May 2003 .



Liverpool broke at break-neck speed, Roberto Firmino brilliantly switching the play to Lallana, whose feathery left-foot cross was magnificently headed home by the leaping Wijnaldum.



Had Lallana timed his run a little better after Yaya Toure gifted the ball straight to Firmino on halfway, meanwhile, Liverpool might have been 2-0 up by half-time.

...