Luiz returns to Chelsea as records tumble on final day

Records consistently fell as the deadline for European football transfers ended Wednesday and new managers at the biggest clubs refined their squads with Chelsea resigning Brazilian defender David Luiz. Fees paid by Premier League clubs passed 1 billion pounds ($1.31 billion) for the first time, according to financial analysts Deloitte, and local media said Bundesliga clubs spent over 500 million euros ($557.40 million), another record.



Chelsea agreed to pay the highest reported fee, said to be in excess of 30 million pounds, for the return of Brazilian international defender David Luiz, who left to join Paris St. Germain two years ago for 50 million pounds.



Sunderland became the 13th Premier League team to set a club record for a player by splashing out 16 million euros on Gabon international midfielder Didier Ndong from French side Lorient.

...