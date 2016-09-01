Nice sign Balotelli from Liverpool

This file photo taken on May 14, 2016 shows AC Milan's forward Italian Mario Balotelli running for the ball during the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs AS Roma at the San Siro stadium in Milan. AFP / OLIVIER MORIN
Cashed-up Premier League leads record transfer spree
Top European clubs set to win in new CL deal
Liverpool not for sale despite Chinese interest: source
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Cashed-up Premier League leads record transfer spree
Top European clubs set to win in new CL deal
Liverpool not for sale despite Chinese interest: source
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE