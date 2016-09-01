Champions Leicester break club record for Slimani

Sporting's Islam Slimani gestures during the Portuguese league soccer match between Sporting CP and FC Porto at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Sunday, Aug. 28 2016. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Cashed-up Premier League leads record transfer spree
Premier League has familiar look once more
Leicester ready to make further investments in squad: official
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Cashed-up Premier League leads record transfer spree
Premier League has familiar look once more
Leicester ready to make further investments in squad: official
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE