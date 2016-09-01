Guardiola clear-out sees City player exodus

Manchester City streamlined their bloated squad after an offseason of heavy spending under new coach Pep Guardiola, sending Joe Hart, Wilfried Bony, Samir Nasri and Eliaquim Mangala on loan for the rest of the season Wednesday.



Guardiola has overseen the spending of more than $200 million on new players since taking over as City coach this offseason, and left it late to trim his 30-man squad. It meant getting rid of their starting goalkeeper for the past six years as well as three other players who cost City a combined 95 million pounds ($125 million).



Mangala reportedly cost City 42 million pounds (now $55 million) in 2014 but was never a regular.

