World Cup qualifier in doubt for homeless Syria

War-torn Syria's World Cup qualifier with South Korea has been thrown into doubt after Macau pulled out of hosting next week's game, South Korea's football body said Thursday.



South Korea have already cancelled their bookings after talks broke down between Macau and Syria, who are unable to host home games because of the conflict in their country.



A South Korea official said the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is now looking at alternative venues for Tuesday's game, Syria's first in Asia's third round of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



Ahn said there was no chance of South Korea hosting the game, unless it is switched to become the Koreans' home fixture against Syria, initially scheduled for next year.

