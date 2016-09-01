FIFA still pondering Kosovo plea for player switch

FIFA is still considering a request from new members Kosovo to allow a number of players to switch national teams and represent them, world soccer's ruling body said Thursday.



The Swiss federation (SFV) said its players with Kosovar roots had been put in "a very difficult situation" and criticized FIFA for failing to clarify the situation. Albania also have players with Kosovar roots.



FIFA does not ordinarily allow players to switch national teams once they have represented one country in a competitive international.



However, the statement said it was not clear whether these rules were applicable if players wanted to change to a team that had not previously been a FIFA member.

