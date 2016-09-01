Swiss launch criminal probe of German football great Beckenbauer

Swiss prosecutors are investigating German football great Franz Beckenbauer after a news report said he was suspected of money laundering and breach of trust in connection with the award of the 2006 World Cup to Germany.



Earlier this year, the German Football Federation (DFB) commissioned a report into alleged irregularities over the awarding of the 2006 World Cup.



The report, published in March, said that, while there was no evidence of Germany paying FIFA members in return for their votes, payments were made to at least one former FIFA official through a web of accounts involving several other firms or individuals, including Beckenbauer.



FIFA's ethics committee announced in March that it was investigating six people, including Beckenbauer, over the award.

