Khalil scores twice as UAE down Japan

Ahmed Khalil scored twice as United Arab Emirates punished Japan for missing a host of chances by winning 2-1 at the Saitama Stadium in the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup Thursday.



The Emiratis, who beat the Blue Samurais in last year's Asian Cup quarter-finals in a penalty shootout, equalized nine minutes later when Khalil, the Asian player of the year, netted.



Japan goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa could only tip Khalil's curling 25-metre free kick into the top corner.



Former Manchester United player Shinji Kagawa should have given Japan the lead in the 26th minute but shot wide from a rebound after UAE goalkeeper Khalid Eisa had saved Honda's header.

