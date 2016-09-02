Japan fume over referee howler

Japan were left fuming over a refereeing howler after a shock defeat to UAE rocked their World Cup qualifying campaign Thursday, while South Korea held off China to win 3-2 .



Asian champions Australia overcame a nervy kick-start to beat Iraq 2-0 as Asia's third round of 2018 World Cup qualifying got underway, with 12 teams vying for four automatic berths.



Japan were favorites to beat UAE in Saitama and they took the lead through AC Milan forward Keisuke Honda's header in the 11th minute.



But Ahmed Khalil's sumptuous free kick and penalty either side of halftime ensured a 2-1 win for the visitors, who also got lucky when Japan had a late equalizer disallowed.



Geynrikh, a 56th minute substitute, pounced on a rebound in a flash to score with a powerful half volley after Syria goalkeeper Ibrahim Almeh had produced smart save off a stinging shot by Odil Akhmedov.

