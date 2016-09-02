Costa hits out at media as Spain goal drought continues

Striker Diego Costa has said he is unfairly criticized by the Spanish media and feels it happens because he is not Spanish by birth and does not play for Real Madrid or Barcelona.



An injury to Alvaro Morata saw Costa come off the bench in the first half of Spain's 2-0 win away at Belgium in an international friendly Thursday, and shortly after coming on he provided the lay off for David Silva's opening goal.



Costa has scored just one goal in 11 appearances for Spain since switching nationalities from his native Brazil in 2014, but defended his performance against Belgium.



Costa has had disciplinary breaches with Chelsea, including being banned for three games for stamping on Liverpool's Emre Can last year, but has largely kept out of trouble while representing Spain.

