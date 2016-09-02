Shaw buries hatchet with Mourinho over high salary remark

Luke Shaw has cleared the air with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho over remarks the Portuguese made concerning the left back's high wage demands ahead of a prospective transfer to west London when he was in charge at Chelsea.



Shaw, who suffered a double leg fracture last year, has started the season strongly, with his performances meriting a call up to manager Sam Allardyce's England squad for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.



Shaw also said he was relishing the battle with Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose for the England starting role.

