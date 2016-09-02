Nice not taking a risk in signing me, says Balotelli

Wayward Italian striker Mario Balotelli has insisted that French club Nice have not taken a risk in signing him from Liverpool.



Ben Arfa returned to his home country after a difficult time in England and ended last season by being nominated for France's player of the year award.



Balotelli struggled on loan at former club AC Milan last season having made little impact at Liverpool in the previous campaign.



During his Manchester City days he became better known for his off-field antics, and one journalist asked Balotelli if Nice supporters should be worried about the number of nightclubs on the Cote d'Azur given the Italian's reputation as something of a party boy.

...