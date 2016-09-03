Europe off to World Cup 2018

Exactly eight weeks after Eder blasted in the winner for Portugal in the Euro 2016 final against France, European nations start out on the road to the Russia 2018 World Cup Sunday.



Of the 24 teams that took part in the Euros, 10 have since changed coach, including Russia.



Former international goalkeeper Julen Lopetegui succeeds Vicente del Bosque at 2010 World Cup winners Spain.



Star-studded Belgium's quarterfinal exit at Euro 2016 led to coach Marc Wilmots departing and Spanish former Everton manager Roberto Martinez taking his place with French legend Thierry Henry as one of his assistants.



As for Portugal, Fernando Santos is still at the helm as the new continental champions prepare to go to Switzerland in Group B.



After a Euro 2016 campaign that saw them lose all 10 qualifiers and concede 56 goals, Gibraltar find themselves in Group H and entertain Greece in Faro, Portugal Tuesday.

