Aguero to miss Manchester derby after ban

Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City's derby showdown with Manchester United after the Argentina striker was given a three-match ban for violent conduct Friday.



Aguero was punished retrospectively by the Football Association after television cameras caught him elbowing West Ham defender Winston Reid during Manchester City's Premier League victory at Eastlands last weekend.



Aguero will also miss Manchester City's home league clash with Bournemouth on Sept. 17 and an English Football League Cup tie at Swansea four days later.



Losing Aguero is a major blow for Guardiola as he looks to maintain City's 100 percent winning start to the season.



Speaking about the incident following the West Ham match, Guardiola said he wouldn't complain if Aguero was banned.

