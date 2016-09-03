Messi goal puts Argentina top of World Cup group

Lionel Messi marked his retirement about face with a goal to give 10-man Argentina a 1-0 win over Uruguay Thursday that lifted them to the top of the South American qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.



It took Messi's record as Argentina's top scorer to 56 in his 114th international and proved the perfect insurance for his team who were reduced to 10 men when young forward Paulo Dybala was sent off on the stroke of halftime.



Argentina now lead the 10-nation group with 14 points from seven matches, one point more than Uruguay, Colombia and Ecuador in the four qualification places.

...