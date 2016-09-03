Alli, Sturridge, Smalling out for Allardyce's England opener: reports

England manager Sam Allardyce will drop Dele Alli, Daniel Sturridge and Chris Smalling for the opening match of his reign in Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, British media reported Saturday.



Allardyce replaced Roy Hodgson in the aftermath of England's woeful last 16 defeat against minnows Iceland at Euro 2016 and he has decided to start his spell in charge by leaving out Tottenham midfielder Alli, Liverpool striker Sturridge and Manchester United defender Smalling



Alli started three of England's four matches at the Euros, while Sturridge and Smalling also contributed to a lackluster tournament from Hodgson's team.

