Lopetegui’s revamped Spain begin long road to Russia

Faint hopes Spain's spectacular fall from grace at the 2014 World Cup was a mere blip were extinguished as another early exit at Euro 2016 finally ended Vicente del Bosque's eight-year reign as coach.



Lopetegui's appointment after Del Bosque's resignation was generally seen as an underwhelming one.



Lopetegui has not shied away from big decisions.



Crucially, Lopetegui has already coached David De Gea, Carvajal, Saul Niguez, Koke, Thiago and Alvaro Morata in his time with the Spanish youth teams.



That youthful core added to the likes of Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Silva still in their prime means there is no reason why Spain shouldn't be contenders in Russia if Lopetegui rekindles the hunger lost in the final years of Del Bosque's reign.

...