Lallana late show gives Big Sam winning start

Adam Lallana scored with the last kick of the match as England edged 10-man Slovakia 1-0 in Sam Allardyce's first game as manager in World Cup qualifying Sunday.



But in the fifth minute of stoppage time in Trnava, Liverpool midfielder Lallana squeezed a shot between Slovakia goalkeeper Matus Kozacik's legs to get England up and running in Group F.



The first half ended with Sterling drilling a shot wide, but England were toiling.



Rooney registered England's first shot on target in the 65th minute, a weak curler that Kozacik pushed away uncertainly, before Sterling almost caught the Slovakia goalkeeper out with an improvised chip.



Allardyce sent on Dele Alli and Theo Walcott for Henderson and Sterling, while Daniel Sturridge replaced Kane late on.

