Ventura confident Italy will bounce back

New Italy coach Giampiero Ventura said he was unconcerned by Thursday's home defeat to France ahead of his team's opening World Cup qualifier in Israel Monday.



The 2006 World Cup champions slumped to a 3-1 defeat in Bari Thursday but Ventura, who took over the Azzurri hot seat from new Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, does not expect such a stern test in Haifa.



The winners of each group will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while the eight-best runners-up advance to the playoffs.



Midfield orchestrator Marco Verratti, who missed the 2016 European Championships due to injury, says Italy are up against it.



Israel are looking to qualify for their first World Cup since 1970 .

