Coleman says Bale primed for Wales return

Gareth Bale takes his first step on the road to World Cup qualification with Wales against Moldova Monday and manager Chris Coleman believes he is still getting better.



Bale, 27, scored three times as Wales created a sensation by reaching the semifinals at Euro 2016, matching the best performance by a British team in an overseas tournament. The challenge now facing him is to build on that momentum by firing Wales to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and Coleman says the Real Madrid flier is hungry to make more history.



The teams have only played each other twice, in qualifying for Euro 96, when they won one game apiece.



Late former Wales manager Gary Speed, Coleman's predecessor, scored the only goal when the teams met in Cardiff, with Coleman also playing.

...