Ruthless Spain maul Liechtenstein

Spain started their World Cup qualifying campaign with a crushing 8-0 win over Liechtenstein, laying down a marker in Group G with a ruthless second-half display Monday.



Costa was making his first start for Spain in 2016 and he was the focus of the pre-match buildup having netted once in his previous 11 appearances since switching nationalities from Brazil in 2014 .



Spain only grew hungrier and Costa wanted another bite.



Wales talisman Gareth Bale set up the first goal and scored twice, including a late penalty, as the Euro 2016 semifinalists won 4-0 in their opening Group D qualifier Monday.

