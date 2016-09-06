China looking for South Korea form against Iran in qualifier

China are hoping to reproduce the form that gave South Korea palpitations last week as they take on heavyweights Iran in another big World Cup qualifying test Tuesday.



China fought back from 3-0 down to make it 3-2 with 14 minutes left in Seoul, ensuring a tense finale to a game which South Korea had looked like wrapping up with ease.



The top two teams from both of the six-strong Asian groups will earn spots at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while the third-placed teams go into a playoff series.



In Bangkok, Japan desperately need a win after their shock loss to UAE, but it won't be easy for the four-time Asian champions at a steamy Rajamangala stadium.



Asian champions Australia were tentative in last week's 2-0 win over Iraq in Perth, and home conditions will suit UAE with free entry expected at Abu Dhabi's 42,000-capacity Mohammad bin Zayed Stadium.

