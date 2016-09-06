Lallana: England’s main attacking force

One of the ironies about Adam Lallana's 95th-minute goal for England that secured their World Cup Group F victory in Slovakia Sunday, is that the forward seldom lasts that long on a football pitch.



Given that Wayne Rooney first scored for England at 17 and Theo Walcott had bagged a hat-trick by the age of 19, 28-year-old Lallana is a late developer and he has long acknowledged that he has not scored enough goals, for England or Liverpool.



In the end it was his wonderful technique that created it when he feinted past a defender to put the ball between the legs of 'keeper Matus Kozacik. Beyond his goal, Lallana also hit the post and linked a familiarly disjointed team together, combining well with substitute Dele Alli and bringing striker Harry Kane more into the game.

...