Germany’s ‘swan on ice skates’ back to his ungainly best

Mueller has scored 34 times for Germany in 79 appearances but had not hit the target in a competitive international since last October, a run which included the whole of Euro 2016 .



The goal which ended the drought in the 15th minute was absolutely typical.



Mueller had a shot on goal blocked by the Norway defense, fell over, managed to get up again and then score with a deflected left foot shot despite having four defenders in close proximity.



Joint top-scorer at the 2010 World Cup, Mueller has never conformed to the footballers' stereotype.



Coach Joachim Loew was as relieved as anyone to see Mueller rediscover his scoring touch.

...