German Beckenbauer has bypass surgery

German football great Franz Beckenbauer underwent open heart bypass surgery Saturday in an operation scheduled long before Swiss authorities opened criminal proceedings against him last week, Germany's Bild newspaper reported Monday.



The Swiss Attorney General's office last week launched an investigation into allegations of fraud, criminal mismanagement, money laundering and misappropriation involving Beckenbauer and two former presidents of Germany's football federation (DFB) in connection with its successful bid for the 2006 World Cup.

