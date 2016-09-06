El Salvador players say offered cash ahead of World Cup qualifier

El Salvador players claim they have been offered financial inducements to win, draw or avoid a heavy defeat in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Canada.



El Salvador captain Nelson Bonilla told reporters in a pre-match news conference in Vancouver Monday that a Salvadoran businessman had approached the players with the offer last weekend.



Fourteen El Salvador internationals were banned for life for match-fixing in 2013 .



Relations between El Salvador and Honduras have not always been harmonious on the soccer pitch and the two Central American nations famously went to war in 1969 after a rancorous best-of-three World Cup series.

