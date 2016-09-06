FIFA president Infantino open to 40-team World Cup, co-hosts

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is open to a 40-team World Cup in 2026, with several countries serving as co-hosts.



Infantino's comments Tuesday show that FIFA will consider co-hosting by the United States, Canada and Mexico. They are expected bidders for 2026, with the CONCACAF region favored to host for the first time since 1994, when 24 teams played in the U.S.



Asked about a potential U.S.-Canada-Mexico project for 2026, the former UEFA general secretary noted that his previous organization chose to hold the 2020 European Championship in 13 different host nations.



While at UEFA, Infantino also helped oversee an expanded Euro 2016 with 24 teams for the first time instead of the 16-team format

