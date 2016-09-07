Swiss stun Portugal in World Cup qualifier

Switzerland struck twice in quick succession to stun Euro 2016 champions Portugal 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier Tuesday and hand them a first competitive defeat in two years under coach Fernando Santos.



Santos was appointed coach in September 2014 and had not lost in 14 competitive games, seven in Euro 2016 qualifiers and seven in the tournament itself.



Lukaku, who played under the Martinez at Everton, put Belgium ahead after 13 minutes with a diving header after a shot from Thomas Meunier had been touched on to the crossbar by Cyprus goalkeeper Constantinos Panayi and bounced back into the path of the striker.



The second goal came in the 61st minute as the promising keeper saved Carrasco's effort but the ball ballooned up in the air and Lukaku easily converted with a simple header.

